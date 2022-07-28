Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $464,976,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $44,483,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

