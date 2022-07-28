First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 81.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $210,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $244,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.97. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

