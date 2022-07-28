First National Trust Co Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

