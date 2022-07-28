Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom Stock Up 3.3 %

FTHM opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Fathom has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Fathom in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fathom by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fathom by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.