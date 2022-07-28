Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

