Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

