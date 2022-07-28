European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. European Wax Center has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58.

In other European Wax Center news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other European Wax Center news, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at about $6,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

