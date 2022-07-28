Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.