Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

