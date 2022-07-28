easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($5.90) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.64) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.73) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.70) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 650.25 ($7.83).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 396.60 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.73. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 903.40 ($10.88).

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,711 shares of company stock worth $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

