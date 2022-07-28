Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 373,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 320,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 374,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

