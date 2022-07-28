Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €196.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €165.25 ($168.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €158.42. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($173.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

