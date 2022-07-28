Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $101.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.