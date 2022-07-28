DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 999 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

