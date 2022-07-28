DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 298,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

