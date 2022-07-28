DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 223 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

