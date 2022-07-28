DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam raised its stake in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

