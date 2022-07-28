DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 62 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $189.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

