Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $250.45 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 572,734 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $250,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

