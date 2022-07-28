CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International Stock Up 3.0 %

CRAI stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

