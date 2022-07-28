Cowen Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $278.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $240.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

ENPH opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

