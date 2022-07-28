Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,940 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,774.44 ($21.38).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CPG opened at GBX 1,940.50 ($23.38) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,758.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,711.72. The company has a market cap of £34.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4,702.44. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950.10 ($23.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Compass Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88). In other news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). Also, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88).

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.