Comerica Bank Sells 510 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAC stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

