Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $258.23 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

