Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 325,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

