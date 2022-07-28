Comerica Bank Acquires 6,816 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
