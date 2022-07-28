Cerus (CERS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Price Performance

Cerus stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.11. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

