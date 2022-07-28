Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $68 EPS for the current fiscal year and $62 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cable One stock opened at $1,439.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,296.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.41. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.
In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
