Cable One (CABO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $68 EPS for the current fiscal year and $62 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $1,439.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,296.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.41. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,866.00.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.