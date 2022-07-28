Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $97,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

