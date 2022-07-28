Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,509,376 shares of company stock worth $11,004,777 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

