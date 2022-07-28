Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $75.84

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.84, but opened at $72.50. Best Buy shares last traded at $72.98, with a volume of 38,671 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.