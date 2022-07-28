Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAS opened at €41.62 ($42.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.57.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.