Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

