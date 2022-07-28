Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Separately, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,252,000.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

