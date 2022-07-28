Atria Investments LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 694.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after buying an additional 51,877 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.38.

Shares of LSTR opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

