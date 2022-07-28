Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

