Atria Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 232,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

