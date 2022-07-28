Atria Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

SNV opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

