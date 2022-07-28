Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

