Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 785 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $131.29 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.