Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. First Command Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.