Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

