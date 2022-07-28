Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 709 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after buying an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after buying an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,353,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

