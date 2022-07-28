Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

