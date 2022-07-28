Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $187.50 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

