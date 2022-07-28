AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Buys C$138,446.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,446.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,084,081 shares in the company, valued at C$6,916,436.78.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 4,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,094.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 23,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,386.40.
- On Monday, July 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 19,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,932.20.
- On Friday, July 15th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 19,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,912.40.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 82,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,467.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40.
AGF Management Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AGF.B opened at C$6.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$418.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
