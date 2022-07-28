Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $54,087.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

