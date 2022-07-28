adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

adidas Stock Performance

FRA:ADS opened at €161.06 ($164.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €200.39. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

