Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Acme United Stock Performance
ACU opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acme United has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.