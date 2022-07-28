Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acme United has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

About Acme United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

