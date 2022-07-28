abrdn plc Sells 8,686 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $418.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.00. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

